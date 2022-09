1 killed, 2 injured, including 15-year-old, after shooting in Tulare, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died and two others were injured after a shooting in Tulare early Saturday morning.

Tulare police say it happened on South Blackstone just before 1:30 am.

When police arrived, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was 15 years old.

The 15-year-old and two adults were taken to the hospital. One of the adults was declared dead at the hospital.

There is no suspect description at this time.