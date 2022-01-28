fire

Mobile home fire that killed 74-year-old Tulare woman now ruled a homicide

EMBED <>More Videos

74-year-old woman killed in mobile home fire in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A mobile home fire that killed a 74-year-old woman in Tulare last week has now been ruled a homicide, and a suspect is in custody.

On January 20, a Tulare police officer was driving through the area of Pleasant and E Street across from Tulare Western High School.


The officer noticed a car with its doors and trunk open parked in the carport of the mobile home.

Police say the car looked as if it had been rummaged through. When the officer stopped to investigate, he noticed smoke coming from the home and someone was screaming.

The officer tried to enter the home but was pushed back by the flames and smoke. Crews later found Carol Hendon dead inside.

The night after the fire, police were informed of a suspicious person. They came in contact with Anthony Lawrence Barra, and he was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Police say Barra also had a gas can with him when he was arrested. He resisted officers but was ultimately booked into the Tulare County jail.

Detectives later found surveillance video they say showed Barra at the scene of the deadly house fire before the officer arrived. And on January 27, they say DNA evidence collected at the scene came back as a match for Barra. Authorities interviewed him and

say he confessed and provided details about the murder.

Deputies believe Barra may also be linked to a series of dumpster fires in the week before Hendon was killed.

The Tulare County District Attorney's Office is now reviewing the case.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tularefire
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
74-year-old woman killed in mobile home fire in Tulare
Fire damages Fresno County home
Haystack fire burning near Highway 180 in Fresno County
Garbage truck goes up in flames in northeast Fresno
TOP STORIES
Shooting at Tulare Co. gas station was a shootout between rival gangs
Man accused of killing 75-year-old father near Porterville
10 injured in PA bridge collapse; human chain formed to help
Fresno man sues, blames recalled vehicle for severe injuries
How many times can I reuse my N95 mask?
Fire damages Fresno County home
Fresno city leaders working to raise awareness about human trafficking
Show More
Fresno City Council agrees to purchase 2 more motels to house homeless
38-year-old man arrested after standoff with Fresno police
Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves: California official
Police searching for man who tried to rob Merced Walgreens, Chevron
Kings River snowpack above average for end of January
More TOP STORIES News