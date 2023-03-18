16-year-old Turkish foreign exchange student Asude Dogan felt helpless watching the deadly destruction in her home country from the other side of the world.

EXCLUSIVE: Turkish teen loses family in earthquake, finds support and love in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- 16-year-old Turkish foreign exchange student Asude Dogan felt helpless watching the deadly destruction in her home country from the other side of the world.

"I think it's not real. It was a dream. I didn't believe it was happening in my country. In my city," she said.

Her parents supported her dream to be a foreign exchange student in Merced. Now she was frantically trying to contact them and her sister who was still living in the southern Turkish town of Adiyaman.

"Almost every social media...I text them. I call them," she said."I am here and I can't do anything."

Desperate to reunite with her family, Asude's relatives encouraged her to return to Turkey.

"I just need to see my family," she said.

She arrived at a humanitarian crisis in her hometown and the news that her parents and sister were among those killed when their apartment complex crumbled. After 40 days in Turkey, reality began to set in.

"I have to start a new life again because I can't do this life anymore. Everything is gone. I don't need to be in Turkey because I don't have anything. I don't have a family. I don't have a house," Dogan said. "I need back to life. Go to school. A normal day. Eat breakfast and lunch. Because in Turkey we don't have a chance to eat something."

Arrangements were made for Asude to return to America, this time to the home of Rich and Gail Marshall in Fresno who have hosted dozens of exchange students over the years.

"I need their support," said Asude.

"All of our experiences, all we have learned in foreign exchange...it's for this moment," said Gail.

Thursday night, a warm embrace as Asude returned to those who love her here in the Central Valley.

"When I arrive here, I say, here is my home," said Asude. "I finally can sleep very comfortably."

Asude and Gail agree this match between student and host family was fate.

"Her parents were so supportive of her exchange here," said Gail. "And that decision, that support of her here saved her life. So we knew she is here for a reason. She has a big purpose in life."

For news updates, follow Alyssa Flores on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.