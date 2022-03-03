Tulare educator accused of sharing child pornography with child he was tutoring

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tulare educator is accused of sharing child pornography with a student he was tutoring in Fresno County, according to the sheriff's office.Aaron Scott Jones, 27, was arrested on Wednesday after a mother told authorities she had found text messages with sexually explicit material on her child's phone.Jones was booked into the Fresno County Jail for a felony charge of distributing child sexual abuse material to a minor. He posted bail and was released.Jones is an employee at the College of Sequoias in Visalia and the Tulare Joint Union High School District. Administrators from both institutions have placed Jones on administrative leave.Investigators say they believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.