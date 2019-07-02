crash

Two dead after crash involving semi-truck on Highway 43 near Hanford

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 43 near Hanford.

CHP has confirmed the driver of the SUV, 69-year-old Maria Pelayo, and her passenger, Refugio Salas Olague, both from Corcoran, were killed in the crash just south of Hanford.

An 80-year-old passenger in their vehicle suffered major injuries.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Monday on Highway 43 near Idaho in Kings County.

The highway patrol says the semi truck turned in front of the Chevy and that driver couldn't stop in time.

The collision shut down a section of Highway 43 for about three hours.
