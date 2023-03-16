2 dead after truck veers into opposite lane, crashes into another vehicle in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have died following a crash in Visalia Wednesday.

Just after 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a call for a traffic collision at the intersection of Demaree Street and Whitendale Avenue. Officers located the crash south of West La Vida Avenue.

Investigators say a black GMC truck was traveling north on Damaree and veered into the opposite lane of traffic and collided with a black Cadillac sedan.

The driver and passenger of the Cadillac were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the GMC truck was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center where he is currently being treated.

Investigators are trying to learn why the truck drifted into oncoming traffic.

The identities of the people inside the Cadillac were not revealed as investigators notify family members.

The Visalia Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the cause of the collision. Anyone with information is asked to call the traffic unit at (559) 713-4237.