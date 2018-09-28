Two suspects arrested for shooting in West Central Fresno

Police have arrested two suspects they believe shot and killed a man in West Central Fresno last month.

Officials say Kyrone Haygood and an unidentified 17-year old from Fresno shot Wenshil Saechao several times on August 24 leaving him for dead in the front yard of a home near Fountain Way and Wapoma.

Detectives have learned that the suspects were trying to rob Saechao, when they shot him.

The 17-year old also shot by Haygood during the violent robbery suffered serious injuries.

Both Haygood and the teenager were arrested for murder and robbery.

Haygood is in the Fresno County jail and the 17-year old is in Juvenile Hall.
