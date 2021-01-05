Tulare County man sentenced to 480 years-to-life in prison for rape, child molestation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 46-year-old man was sentenced to 480 years-to-life in prison for rape and child molestation in Tulare County.Tyrone Williams was convicted for raping three female victims, two of them were under 14 years old, the Tulare County District Attorney's Office said.Officials say he molested one of the children between May 2014 to October 2015, and the second victim in April 2020. Williams was also convicted for raping a woman at a park in Visalia in August 2019.The district attorney's office said DNA helped law enforcement track down Williams.Officials said Williams is a registered sex offender and was previously convicted of raping a 16-year old in Monterey County in 1995.