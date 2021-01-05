crime

Tulare County man sentenced to 480 years-to-life in prison for rape, child molestation

A 46-year-old man was sentenced to 480 years-to-life in prison for rape and child molestation in Tulare County.

Tyrone Williams was convicted for raping three female victims, two of them were under 14 years old, the Tulare County District Attorney's Office said. (Tulare County District Attorney's Office)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 46-year-old man was sentenced to 480 years-to-life in prison for rape and child molestation in Tulare County.

Tyrone Williams was convicted for raping three female victims, two of them were under 14 years old, the Tulare County District Attorney's Office said.

Officials say he molested one of the children between May 2014 to October 2015, and the second victim in April 2020. Williams was also convicted for raping a woman at a park in Visalia in August 2019.

The district attorney's office said DNA helped law enforcement track down Williams.

Officials said Williams is a registered sex offender and was previously convicted of raping a 16-year old in Monterey County in 1995.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countyrapecrimesex offendersentencingmolestation
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Action News Morning Update
Man found dead inside Kings County home, deputies say
90 arrested, 900 given warnings at 'super-spreader' Calif. New Year's parties
2 men shot in Fresno's first homicides of 2021 identified
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Your dentist may be able to give you a COVID-19 vaccine shot soon
Fresno's iconic Tower Theatre to be sold to church
Doctors explain why flu numbers are down during COVID-19
Fresno sees violent first weekend of 2021
Jerry Dyer sworn in as Fresno's new mayor
Hundreds of Fresno firefighters get COVID-19 vaccine
LA ambulance crews told not to transport patients with low chance of survival
Show More
Newsom explains why vaccine rollout is slow going
Tanya Roberts dead after premature death announcement
Teen who died of COVID-19 had no health issues, family says
H&R Block customers frustrated over issues getting stimulus
I-TEAM: CA vaccine advisory committee warns of COVID vaccine delay
More TOP STORIES News