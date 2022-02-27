Fresno Ukrainians hold prayer vigil in Woodward Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 100 people gathered in Woodward Park on Saturday afternoon. Most of them were Valley Ukrainians praying for their families on the other side of the world.Some non-Ukrainians stood in solidarity.Yellow and blue Ukrainian flags waved proudly and the crowd stood together with signs, pleading with the world to listen."We want people to remember us as they go home and keep us in our prayers every single day," said Vladimir Turchenko, who is from Ukraine.The vigil was among several prayer services planned across the Valley this weekend."We would say God is above us and sees everything. We are praying for them and we are certain and hopeful the victory is near," said Turchenko.St. Michael's Ukrainian Greco-Catholic Apostolate of the Archangel Michael will hold a special moment of prayer following Mass on Sunday Feb. 27. The parish meets in the Our Lady of Perpetual Help School Chapel at 856 Harvard Ave. Clovis, CA.The Ukrainian Catholic Church and Ukrainian Catholic University are taking donations.Here are some other legitimate organizations that are helping: