UPDATE: 12-year-old missing girl found safe in Tulare

UPDATE: Tulare Police say Khloe has been located. Thank you to everyone who helped find her.---------------Tulare Police need your help to find a missing 12-year-old girl.Khloe Gonzalez is described as 5'02" in height and 80 lbs in weight.She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt in the area of Sonora and Warren.If you know where she is, please call the Tulare Police Department at (559) 684-4290