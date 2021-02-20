UPDATE: 12-year-old missing girl found safe in Tulare

UPDATE: Tulare Police say Khloe has been located. Thank you to everyone who helped find her.

Original story follows.


---------------

Tulare Police need your help to find a missing 12-year-old girl.

Khloe Gonzalez is described as 5'02" in height and 80 lbs in weight.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt in the area of Sonora and Warren.

If you know where she is, please call the Tulare Police Department at (559) 684-4290
