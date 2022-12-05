Dear Santa: Wishes fulfilled across the US

From elementary school students from a wildfire-ravaged town to a recent Afghani refugee, watch as Santa wishes are fulfilled across the country.

Dear Santa | Episode 1

From High Point, North Carolina, sisters Kelsie and Mackenzie write to Santa asking for cleaning help for their mom, who is a school nurse. Their letter is adopted by students at Ambria College of Nursing in Chicago. In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, school teacher Ginger writes to Santa asking for supplies for her school and her fellow teachers. The local post office council fulfills Ginger's wish. In Syracuse, New York, U.S. Postal Service employee Tony prepares for his holiday season food drive, which he does every year for local families in need.

Dear Santa | Episode 2

In Pennsylvania, 6-year-old Maddie writes to Santa about her love of paleontology. Ken, a paleontologist in New Jersey, adopts this letter and invites Maddie to visit his fossil park. In New York, Jazmarie asks Santa for art supplies, as art helped her escape the pains of the pandemic. A comedy troupe in New York sends Jazmarie a variety of art supplies. In Hayward, California, the local fire department prepares for their yearly delivery of bicycles to local kids who asked Santa for a bike.

Dear Santa | Episode 3

Martina from Berkeley, California writes to Santa about her love of the Make-a-Wish Foundation. Her local Make-A-Wish youth board surprises her by adopting her letter. Across the country in the Bronx, Kayla writes to Santa to ask for a dog. Her letter is adopted by Candy, who wants to give it forward after her late daughter unexpectedly received a gift through last year's USPS Operation Santa.

Dear Santa | Episode 4

From High Point, North Carolina, Mila's letter about her love of music is adopted by Shaw University's marching band, who invites her to come march and practice with the band. In Los Angeles, ballerina Ava, who recently lost her father to COVID, has her wish for private ballet lessons fulfilled by CJ Emmons, the principal singer for ABC's "Dancing with the Stars."

Dear Santa | Episode 5

Following her parents' divorce, Sophia asks Santa for a trip to Disneyland, which is gifted to her by Pat, a Vietnam War veteran who attributes Disneyland with saving his life after the war. Hayden, a middle schooler, asks Santa for a computer so he can do his homework. A local Afghan War veteran, Michael, adopts Hayden's wish. Sadaat, who along with his family are recent Aghani refugees, writes to Santa asking for English lessons. The residents at the Moldaw Residence, an all-female, Jewish retirement home, fulfill this gift.

Dear Santa | Episode 6

In New York, Skyla writes to Santa asking for new books and materials for her youth center, which was wrecked during Hurricane Ida. A local member of her community, Michael Munoz, adopts this Christmas wish. In Florida, RaNiya asks Santa for books about how to change the world. Her inspiring letter is adopted by Jane, a blind adopter. The final letters come from elementary school students in Big Creek, California a town ravaged by wildfires last year.