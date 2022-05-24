school lockdown

Shooter reported at Texas elementary school in custody, police say; 'several' students in ER

The school district is located about 97 miles west of San Antonio.
Active shooter training helps citizens survive random attacks

UVALDE, Texas -- A shooter who prompted a lockdown at a Texas elementary school campus was taken into custody Tuesday, police said.

"Several" students were treated at Uvalde Memorial Hospital's emergency room following the apparent attack in Uvalde, located about 97 miles west of San Antonio. Univeristy Health San Antonio also reported treating two patients, a child and an adult. Their conditions were not reported.



The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District had said an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students.

"Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus," Uvalde CISD posted on its Facebook page at 12:17 p.m. CT.

The rest of the district's campuses were also placed under a "Secure Status."



The school district later informed parents that Robb Elementary students were being transported five minutes away to a civic center where reunification is being planned. The district, though, clarified that students would need to be accounted for before they're released to their parents.

"Robb Elementary Parents, please do not pick up students at this time. Students need to be accounted for before they are released to your care. You will be notified to pick up students once all are accounted for," the district posted at 12:55 p.m. CT.

The town's police department warned the public to avoid the school where the scene is still active.



Authorities did not immediately offer details about the suspect or the lockdown.

The town of Uvalde is home to a little over 14,000 residents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
