Vacant southeast Fresno building catches fire for third time

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno fire crews were busy battling a blaze in southeast Fresno on Friday night.

The fire broke out at a vacant building near California and East Avenues.

Fire officials say it's the third fire they've been called out to at the building.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

The cause is unknown at this time.