Flowers may cost more this Valentine's Day due to shortages, experts say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valentine's Day is just a little over a week away.If you're looking to get flowers for your special someone this year, you might want to order them as soon as you can."Transportation is really tricky. There's sometimes not enough truckers or there's a delay in trucking, so that's really affecting the flow," said John Biermans.Experts say supply chain issues, weather and a global flower shortage are impacting florists this year.Flower shops in Sacramento say red roses will likely be hard to come by this year.There's also a glassware shortage, which means there's a limited supply of vases.Customers can also expect to pay more for their arrangements because of these issues.