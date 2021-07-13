Valley Animal Center launches pet behavior hotline to help new adopters

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Valley Animal Center and the Payne Animal Welfare Lab (P.A.W.) have launched a new hotline to help pet adopters with any behavior issues they're seeing in their new furry friends.Currently, the pilot launch is only available to those who adopt pets from the Valley Animal Center. If an adopter comes across any behavioral issues, they may email the P.A.W Lab for assistance.Volunteers will then review the issue, make an assessment, and follow up with the adopter within a week. If the issue is more complicated they will refer the adopter for more intensive care.The Valley Animal Center has reported an increase in surrender rates. The goal of the hotline is to be a tool for adopters, instead of returning the animal to a shelter.Officials hope to eventually offer the hotline to all pet adopters to further the Valley Animal Center's mission to help out the Central Valley animal populations.