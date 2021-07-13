Pets & Animals

Valley Animal Center launches pet behavior hotline to help new adopters

EMBED <>More Videos

Valley Animal Center launches Animal Behavior Hotline

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Valley Animal Center and the Payne Animal Welfare Lab (P.A.W.) have launched a new hotline to help pet adopters with any behavior issues they're seeing in their new furry friends.

Currently, the pilot launch is only available to those who adopt pets from the Valley Animal Center. If an adopter comes across any behavioral issues, they may email the P.A.W Lab for assistance.

Volunteers will then review the issue, make an assessment, and follow up with the adopter within a week. If the issue is more complicated they will refer the adopter for more intensive care.

The Valley Animal Center has reported an increase in surrender rates. The goal of the hotline is to be a tool for adopters, instead of returning the animal to a shelter.

Officials hope to eventually offer the hotline to all pet adopters to further the Valley Animal Center's mission to help out the Central Valley animal populations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspets
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News