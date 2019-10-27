wildfire

Valley firefighters head north to aid crews battling Kincade Fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley firefighters headed north to assist in the battle with the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County.

Merced Fire officials were contacted within the California Office of Emergency Services system to aid fire crews in the north part of the state.

The strike team consists of engines from Merced city and county, Los Banos, Fresno and Visalia.
