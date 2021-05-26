Valley native releases vegan cookbook

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Colorful and tasty dishes are created by Valley native Ashley Hankins."I think that pretty much with the swap of any ingredients, you can do anything vegan," said Ashley Hankins, Make it Vegan author.Hankins is a blogger, now turned author of the new cookbook, "Make It Vegan."Her book was just released after a year of writing and taking pictures."It's exciting. When I started the blog this was always what the end goal was, so It's very exciting to have a book published," Hankins said.The book includes recipes for breakfast to lunch and dinner. It also includes some homestyle favorites."This is my mom's lumpia -- it's a traditional Filipino egg roll. It's typically made with ground beef or ground pork. I grew up making it. I grew up eating it. Another one is the Filipino adobo and another is the cajun style alfredo sauce. It's super good," she said.Hankins started her blog Eat Figs, Not Pigs and has gained tens of thousands followers worldwide.She became a vegan overnight and has learned how to make alternatives that she shares with her followers."I love that I'm able to make an impact in a positive way. People will message me and say your recipes got me through quarantine or you really helped my family transition to veganism. That's really what I started my channel and blog for -- to make that impact on people," Hankins said.A passion she hopes others will enjoy in every dish they create.You can celebrate the release of Make It vegan. A Book signing will be held Wednesday from 5-7 pm at Root General. Masks will be required.