Vegetation fire shuts down portion of Hwy 145 in Madera County

Caltrans officials are advising drivers to take an alternate route while firefighters work to contain the blaze.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 15 acre vegetation fire in Madera County has caused a portion of Highway 145 to shut down in both directions.

CAL FIRE Madera Mariposa Merced crews responded to the area to battle the flames burning near the highway at Tozer Street at around 10:30 a.m.

Crews tell Action News no structures in the area are threatened at this time.

Caltrans officials are advising drivers to take an alternate route while firefighters work to contain the blaze.

