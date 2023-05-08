Veteran & military families celebrated with appreciation day in Madera County

The VA Central California Health Care System held an appreciation day event in Madera County letting veterans and their families learn about the various benefits and resources avai

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- North Valley veterans and their families took part in an appreciation day in Madera County on Saturday.

The VA Central California Health Care System held the event at the Madera VFW Hall Post located on Granada Drive.

Organizers wanted veterans and their families to learn about the various benefits and resources available to them.

Officials with the non-profit organization say they wanted to bring resources together in one place.

"There are several thousand veterans in this area that may or may not be aware of the fabulous benefits the VA offers we want to get that word out to them," Southern California VA CEO James Ziegler said.

This event was the first of its kind here in the central valley.

Those who attended were treated to free food, music, and various activities.