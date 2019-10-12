FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- About 100 kids from the Central Valley saw the flames from the Saddleridge Fire first-hand.
RELATED: 1 dead as Southern California brush fire damages homes, prompts evacuations
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office's Youth Development unit took kids down to Los Angeles to watch the Clippers game Friday night. On their way back to the South Valley, they drove right past the wildfire burning on the side of the highway.
RELATED: How the Saddleridge Fire affects travelers heading to LA from the Valley
The department captured video of the flames burning along the hillside.
Fortunately, everyone made it back to the Valley safely.
VIDEO: South Valley kids drive past Saddleridge Fire on bus ride home
WILDFIRE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News