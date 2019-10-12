wildfire

VIDEO: South Valley kids drive past Saddleridge Fire on bus ride home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- About 100 kids from the Central Valley saw the flames from the Saddleridge Fire first-hand.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office's Youth Development unit took kids down to Los Angeles to watch the Clippers game Friday night. On their way back to the South Valley, they drove right past the wildfire burning on the side of the highway.

The department captured video of the flames burning along the hillside.

Fortunately, everyone made it back to the Valley safely.
