Florence: Video shows California swiftwater rescue team pulling man from SUV

EMBED </>More Videos

Some Los Angeles County firefighters are in North Carolina helping rescue people trapped in the floodwaters from Hurricane Florence. (lacountyfd/Instagram)

By ABC7.com staff
STEDMAN, N.C. --
Los Angeles County firefighters who are in North Carolina helping with rescue efforts for Hurricane Florence were able to save a man trapped in his vehicle in quick-moving waters.

The county fire agency posted video showing its swiftwater rescue team saving a 47-year-old man from his SUV that was nearly submerged in the floodwaters in Cumberland County.

Video shows the firefighters tying their boat to the SUV, pulling the man out through the window and hauling him safely into their boat.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hurricane florencewater rescuefloodingfirefighterslos angeles county fire departmentNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News