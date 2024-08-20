Jenn visits her final 4 men's hometowns, admits she's falling in love | Podcast

This week on "Playing the Field," Ryan Field returns alongside Jen Matarese from WABC and Gina Sirico from KABC to breakdown "The Bachelorette" Jenn's hometown dates!

Jenn visits Houston for Devin, Fairfield for Jeremy, San Diego for Jonathon, and Tacoma for Marcus. The team talks about each of the dates and examines where Jenn's feelings stand with each of the men.

Also, where did Jenn see her future? She talked about fitting in with each of their families and the way they live in their hometowns. It will be interesting to learn even more when the final two men eventually get to meet Jenn's family!

Next week, we get two episodes of "The Bachelorette" but there will be one super-sized "Playing the Field" episode! We'll see Jenn's Fantasy Suite dates and we'll also have special interviews with some of the men from "The Men Tell All!"

