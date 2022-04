VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is facing arson charges after a grass fire burned in Visalia.Firefighters were called to Lovers Lane and Noble just before 12 pm Wednesday.Investigators say 34-year-old Kirklin Stanfill set the fire.Police were able to help evacuate threatened homes while crews quickly put out the flames.Stanfill was found near the area a short time later and arrested.