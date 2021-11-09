1-year-old dies from injuries suffered at Visalia daycare, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The one-year-old girl who was placed on life support from injuries at a Visalia in-home daycare has died, according to Visalia police.

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, officers were called to Imagination Playhouse on W. Sunnyside Ave.

They found the 1-year-old girl unconscious. She was taken to Kaweah Health and later airlifted to Valley Children's Hospital.

Police say the girl passed away from her injuries on Monday.

Amanda Taylor, the owner of the daycare, was arrested on felony child abuse charges on Friday, Nov. 5.

Authorities say Taylor turned herself in after learning about the warrant for her arrest. She is now also facing homicide charges.
