Police identify 2 killed in Visalia head-on crash

Two people were killed, and another was hospitalized after a head-on crash in Visalia on Monday evening.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were killed, and another was hospitalized after a head-on crash in Visalia on Monday evening.

Visalia police say just after 7 p.m., the driver of a pickup truck was going west on Highway 198 when he veered onto westbound Mineral King Avenue.

Officials say the pickup driver then went into the eastbound lane on Mineral King and collided head-on with a Nissan Rouge.

The driver and passenger inside the Nissan Rouge died at the scene. On Tuesday morning, police identified them as Jimmie Sue Cheek, 72, and Darrell Cheek, 77.

Authorities say the driver of the pickup truck was hospitalized with major injuries. His current condition wasn't released. He has been identified as 30-year-old Devin Terry.

An investigation is underway to determine why Terry was driving in the wrong lane.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliacar crashfatal crash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dinuba woman mourns loss of her mother as family members contract COVID-19
Madera County added to CA's monitoring list, indoor dining, bars must close
Madera Co. court website hacked, redirects to portal for porn and prostitution
Central California coronavirus cases
New rules: Foreign students must leave US if classes go online
Madera County seeing quick rise in number of COVID-19 cases
Woman stabbed in Sanger, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries
Show More
Valley Air District issues 'health caution' for smoke looming from wildfire
Visalia family escapes house fire likely caused by illegal fireworks
Son thankful for neighbor who helped save parents from burning home in Fresno Co.
Project Survival's Cat Haven hoping to get new crates for big cats
Daughter remembers dad killed in Fresno Co. hit-and-run crash
More TOP STORIES News