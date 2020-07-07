Police identify 2 killed in Visalia head-on crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were killed, and another was hospitalized after a head-on crash in Visalia on Monday evening.Visalia police say just after 7 p.m., the driver of a pickup truck was going west on Highway 198 when he veered onto westbound Mineral King Avenue.Officials say the pickup driver then went into the eastbound lane on Mineral King and collided head-on with a Nissan Rouge.The driver and passenger inside the Nissan Rouge died at the scene. On Tuesday morning, police identified them as Jimmie Sue Cheek, 72, and Darrell Cheek, 77.Authorities say the driver of the pickup truck was hospitalized with major injuries. His current condition wasn't released. He has been identified as 30-year-old Devin Terry.An investigation is underway to determine why Terry was driving in the wrong lane.