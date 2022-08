Visalia hosting city-wide dump event this weekend

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia is hosting a city-wide cleanup event this weekend.

The free dump event is on Saturday.

Anyone who is a Visalia residential customer is eligible to come to the Visalia Corporation Yard between 7 am and 12 pm.

They're accepting one small truck or trailer per customer filled with recyclables, green or organic waste.

Anyone planning on making a drop-off should bring a City of Visalia utility bill as proof of residency.