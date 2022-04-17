destroyed homes

Good Samaritan, Visalia firefighters save lives as huge fire tears through 4 homes

The Good Samaritan told us he had to pound on the door to wake a resident up and he could feel the heat of the flames.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Huge fire tears through 4 homes in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is without her home in Visalia after a fire burned through it on Friday night.

The massive fire spread quickly and caused damage to several homes on Liberty Street, but thankfully no one was hurt.

Firefighters say there were four structures involved - the first is a total loss. The structure right next door is a total loss too from the inside, but the woman who lives there said she's just thankful she got out alive.

"It was a passerby that actually saw the fire and saw something unusual and they were the ones who stopped and alerted the resident, who was an elderly female," said Visalia Fire Battalion Chief Darrin Hughes.

We spoke with that Good Samaritan off-camera. He told us he had to pound on the door to wake the woman up and he could feel the heat of the flames.

Neighbors say they the intense fire moved quickly.

"Nothing like this magnitude -- everything consumed even the neighbor's house," said Felipe Estrada.

Tita Lopez lives next door.

"We're OK, that's what matters," she said.

She and her family were watching TV and had no idea there was a massive fire until her brother-in-law ran into the home to tell them.

One side of the house is destroyed, the flames even torching the patio and back yard.

"It's totally gone. All of their possessions, it's totally gone," said Lopez.

Visalia Fire officials say the fire caused more than $350,000 in damage.

It was so aggressive every fire engine in the city responded to help.

For the people involved, they're thankful for the swift action by that Good Samaritan and the firefighters who were able to knock the fire down.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliahouse firedestroyed homesgood samaritanfirefighters
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DESTROYED HOMES
EXCLUSIVE: NorCal family almost crushed to death during Sunday's storm
Illustrator memorializes homes lost in California wildfires
Fresno family displaced after fire burns through their home
13 displaced after massive fire tears through Tulare County homes
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 1 severely injured in DUI crash on Hwy 99 in Tulare County
Stray bullets hit 2 apartments in Fresno, 1 resident hospitalized
Fast facts about income tax deadline: April 18
2 minors killed, 9 injured in Pittsburgh Airbnb shooting
Video shows thief snatching pit bull from home in Southern California
15-year-old killed in shooting at house party in Exeter
Police arrest suspect in mall shooting that left 14 injured
Show More
Russia bears down on Mariupol, strikes other Ukraine cities
1 killed in Madera County's third deadly crash in successive weekends
Airlines are slashing flights due to staffing shortage
Man killed in rollover crash near Firebaugh
TikTok star raises awareness after colon cancer diagnosis
More TOP STORIES News