Good Samaritan, Visalia firefighters save lives as huge fire tears through 4 homes

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is without her home in Visalia after a fire burned through it on Friday night.The massive fire spread quickly and caused damage to several homes on Liberty Street, but thankfully no one was hurt.Firefighters say there were four structures involved - the first is a total loss. The structure right next door is a total loss too from the inside, but the woman who lives there said she's just thankful she got out alive."It was a passerby that actually saw the fire and saw something unusual and they were the ones who stopped and alerted the resident, who was an elderly female," said Visalia Fire Battalion Chief Darrin Hughes.We spoke with that Good Samaritan off-camera. He told us he had to pound on the door to wake the woman up and he could feel the heat of the flames.Neighbors say they the intense fire moved quickly."Nothing like this magnitude -- everything consumed even the neighbor's house," said Felipe Estrada.Tita Lopez lives next door."We're OK, that's what matters," she said.She and her family were watching TV and had no idea there was a massive fire until her brother-in-law ran into the home to tell them.One side of the house is destroyed, the flames even torching the patio and back yard."It's totally gone. All of their possessions, it's totally gone," said Lopez.Visalia Fire officials say the fire caused more than $350,000 in damage.It was so aggressive every fire engine in the city responded to help.For the people involved, they're thankful for the swift action by that Good Samaritan and the firefighters who were able to knock the fire down.