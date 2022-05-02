Massive fire raging in Mexican restaurant in Visalia

Crews are battling a large fire raging in a restaurant in downtown Visalia.

The fire was sparked in a dumpster next to Alejandra's Mexican Restaurant at Main and Floral on Sunday afternoon.


Video from the scene shows massive flames rising from the roof of the building, letting out thick grey plumes of smoke.

Some of the restaurant employees, who were still in shock, told Action News they saw smoke and ran out of the building.


The plume of smoke from the fire was visible from several miles away on our Kaweah Health Medical Center skycam.
