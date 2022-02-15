Visalia gang member convicted of multiple murders from 2010-2017, death sentence recommended

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Visalia gang member has been convicted of multiple murders that occurred from 2010 to 2017.The Tulare County District Attorney's Office says the death sentence has now been recommended for 32-year-old Noel Herrera.Officials say Herrera's first murder happened on January 9, 2010, when a 26-year-old man was killed.The second happened on April 24, 2014, when officials say Herrera shot and killed a 25-year-old man in a drive-by shooting.On February 15, 2017, Herrera was involved in a drive-by shooting but no one was hurt. Officials say three days later, he shot and killed a a 20-year-old man.Shortly after the third homicide, Herrera was pulled over and police found a gun that connected him to the shooting on February 15, 2017.On February 3, Herrera was found guilty on three counts of premeditated murder. A second case found that two of the three murders were gang-related.He will be sentenced in Superior Court on March 15.