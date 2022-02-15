Visalia gang member convicted of multiple murders from 2010-2017, death sentence recommended

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Visalia gang member has been convicted of multiple murders that occurred from 2010 to 2017.
The Tulare County District Attorney's Office says the death sentence has now been recommended for 32-year-old Noel Herrera.
Officials say Herrera's first murder happened on January 9, 2010, when a 26-year-old man was killed.
The second happened on April 24, 2014, when officials say Herrera shot and killed a 25-year-old man in a drive-by shooting.
On February 15, 2017, Herrera was involved in a drive-by shooting but no one was hurt. Officials say three days later, he shot and killed a a 20-year-old man.
Shortly after the third homicide, Herrera was pulled over and police found a gun that connected him to the shooting on February 15, 2017.
On February 3, Herrera was found guilty on three counts of premeditated murder. A second case found that two of the three murders were gang-related.
He will be sentenced in Superior Court on March 15.
