Woman arrested for fatal hit and run crash in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is in custody after a fatal hit and run crash in Visalia.

It happened Wednesday night before 9 p.m. on Mooney Boulevard and Tulare Avenue.

Police say the victim was crossing Mooney when she was hit.

The victim was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center where she later died.

The driver has been identified as 22-year-old Adrianna Watters.

She left the scene, but later turned herself into police.

Watters will be booked on a charge of felony hit and run.