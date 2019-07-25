Visalia man arrested for attempted murder and elder abuse

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Visalia Police Department says a man has been arrested for attempted murder and elderly abuse.Police say they were called to a home in the 4200 Block of W. Victor Wednesday afternoon for reports of a stabbing.When officers arrived, they found the victim who told them Fabian Molina, 40, stabbed them and lived in a nearby home with his mother.Officers made entry into the Molina's home and arrested him without incident.Police also found Molina's 73-year-old mother, who was incoherent and exhibited signs of abuse.Upon further investigation, detectives determined that Molina called the stabbing victim for help regarding his mother's health.When the victim arrived, an altercation took place, and Molina stabbed the victim several times.Detectives also determined that Molina's mother had several injuries to her face, and it appeared she was assaulted.Both Molina's mother and the victim were transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.Molina was booked into the Tulare County Jail for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Somavia of the Visalia Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 559-713-4727 or the anonymous tip line at 559-713-4738.