crime

Visalia man arrested for attempted murder and elder abuse

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Visalia Police Department says a man has been arrested for attempted murder and elderly abuse.

Police say they were called to a home in the 4200 Block of W. Victor Wednesday afternoon for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found the victim who told them Fabian Molina, 40, stabbed them and lived in a nearby home with his mother.

Officers made entry into the Molina's home and arrested him without incident.

Police also found Molina's 73-year-old mother, who was incoherent and exhibited signs of abuse.

Upon further investigation, detectives determined that Molina called the stabbing victim for help regarding his mother's health.

When the victim arrived, an altercation took place, and Molina stabbed the victim several times.

Detectives also determined that Molina's mother had several injuries to her face, and it appeared she was assaulted.

Both Molina's mother and the victim were transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Molina was booked into the Tulare County Jail for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Somavia of the Visalia Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 559-713-4727 or the anonymous tip line at 559-713-4738.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliaarrestcrimeattempted murderelder abuse
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Serial robber caught on camera threatening Motel 6 employee with knife
No charges for Monsignor Harrison in sexual battery investigation due to insufficient evidence
Surveillance video captures wife shield husband before deadly crash
Hanford Police cite seven store clerks during illegal tobacco sales sting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News