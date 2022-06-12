Man hospitalized after being hit by car in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Visalia.

Police responded to a crash at North Locust Street and West Race Avenue just before 8:30 Saturday night.

Officials say the man was near a crosswalk when he was hit.

He was taken to the hospital and it is unclear how severe his injuries are.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors.
