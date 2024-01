Man hospitalized after stabbing in Visalia, police say

A man is recovering in the hospital after getting stabbed in Visalia.

A man is recovering in the hospital after getting stabbed in Visalia.

A man is recovering in the hospital after getting stabbed in Visalia.

A man is recovering in the hospital after getting stabbed in Visalia.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- One man is recovering in the hospital after getting stabbed in Visalia.

It happened at about 9:30 pm Wednesday on Burke Street north of Center Avenue.

Police say the victim got in a fight with several other men and was stabbed.

He was taken to Kaweah Health and is expected to survive.

Police are still trying to figure out what led up to the fight.

No arrests have been made.