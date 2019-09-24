hazmat

Visalia middle school classrooms evacuated, cleared after hazmat situation

(Lyndsey Stevens)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several people were evaluated after a hazmat incident at Valley Oak Middle School in Visalia on Tuesday afternoon.

Visalia Fire officials say a staff member entered a restroom where she smelled a "strong odor," and began to have breathing issues. School staff members were alerted, prompting an evacuation of the classrooms next to the bathroom.

The Visalia Fire hazmat team said they found no substance that posed a health danger in the restroom.

All students and staff evacuated will remain at the campus to be monitored until they are released by Visalia Fire, Visalia Unified officials said in a press release.
