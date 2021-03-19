community

Visalia to reopen all playgrounds, athletic fields on Saturday

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Visalia will reopen all of its playgrounds, park bathrooms and athletic fields to the public on Saturday.

The decision to reopen was made after the state announced this week that Tulare County is now in the red tier, which is the lower substantial risk level in California's reopening plan.

Visitors are asked to continue practicing physical distancing.

Reservations for athletic fields will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Outdoor moderate-contact sports can only be played with an adjusted case equal to or less than 14 positive COVID-19 cases per population of 100,000 people.

All public bathrooms will also be sanitized twice a day.
