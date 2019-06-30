Visalia Police arrest mall burglar

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With the help of a crime tip, Visalia Police was able to find and arrest an alleged thief Saturday morning.

Investigators arrested 41-year-old Frankie Avina for burglary after a witness saw him stealing merchandise from a store inside the Visalia Mall.

Officers spotted Avina's vehicle as he drove away.

After a short pursuit, they managed to stop him and take him into custody.

Investigators say they found $7,500 worth of stolen goods in his car.

Avina was also identified as the person who burglarized the mall two weeks ago.
