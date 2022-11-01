Visalia police identify victim in Monday afternoon shooting

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Visalia.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Visalia Police Department has identified the victim of Monday's fatal shooting.

Police say 51-year-old Rene Pablano was shot around 3 p.m. Monday on N. Encina St.

When police arrived, they found Pablano with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

He was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center, where he died.

The investigation is still ongoing.

There is no suspect description at this time and it is not known what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Visalia police.

The video above is from an earlier story and will be updated.