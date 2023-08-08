Visalia public transit workers have been on strike for a month

Visalia Public Transit drivers, who are members of the local Teamsters union, spent Monday afternoon on the pavement in front of city hall.

They've been on strike for 31 days amid failing contract negotiations with Transdev, the company that manages public transit for the city.

"The company, Transdev, has told us pretty much they don't have anything else to offer. We have not been in contact with them for 2 weeks," said Greg Landers, Treasurer-Secretary for Teamsters Local 517 Visalia.

The sticking point in negotiations goes beyond a pay raise.

The transit workers are asking for more than the 3 sick days a year they have now and for more restrictions on mandatory overtime.

"They've been mandated to work anywhere from 2-4 months at a time without a day off. That's not good. It's not safe for our drivers, passengers," said Landers.

Dozens of people packed into the city council meeting Monday night, including drivers who have been penalized for taking more than the allotted 3 sick days

"It is not right for me to be a responsible person and to think I have the right to have a day off without being told mandatory overtime. If you call off sick, you get a point. If you get 10 points, we don't need you no more because we need you in the seat," said Keith Woodard, bus driver.

Passengers have joined the picket lines.

"Uber is not an option for us because we live on a budget and cannot afford to spend that extra $8 to have someone pick us up," said Cory Janca, a bus rider.

The Teamsters say the city needs to step in to help them with Transdev. The mayor spoke before the meeting on Monday in support of a better contract -- but is leaving it up to the bargaining parties.

"Due to the extreme rising costs, the current contract is not sustainable. The city is actively working on a request for effort to replace the existing contract. This is a lengthy process that has to meet federal requirements," said Mayor Brandon Poochigian.

