Transdev drivers strike in Visalia, limiting public transportation options

Drivers with Visalia Transit's service operator Transdev have officially gone on strike, limiting some transportation options in the area.

Fixed route bus services, Dial-A-Ride, Sequoia Shuttle and V-Line are all suspended until Transdev can find drivers.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Drivers with Visalia Transit's service operator Transdev have officially gone on strike, limiting public transportation options in the area.

Negotiations had been going on for the past week, but nothing could be agreed upon, leading to the strike.

Fixed route bus services, Dial-A-Ride, Sequoia Shuttle and V-Line are all suspended until Transdev can find drivers.

Officials say that Dial-A-Ride would be a priority if drivers are found since they help the elderly and those with disabilities.

The strike will affect bus riders in Visalia, Farmersville, Exeter and Goshen.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.