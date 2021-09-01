Raising Cane's opens eatery in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central Valley's second Raising Cane's restaurant opened Tuesday morning in Visalia.Raising Cane's is a popular fast-food chain, best known for its chicken fingers.To celebrate the grand opening, city leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Then, twenty lucky winners were gifted free Cane's for a year."We had a couple hundred 'Caniacs' as we call them lined up before the sun came up to get the first taste of raising canes here in Visalia," said restaurant leader Patrick Romero.The opening of this restaurant brought 170 jobs to Visalia.Another Raising Cane's recently opened in Hanford, and construction is underway to open two more in Fresno and Clovis.