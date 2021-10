VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the suspect who stabbed two people at a bar in Visalia.Officers responded to calls of a stabbing at the Fifth Quarter Bar off Fairway and Orchard just before 2 am on Sunday.When they arrived, they found two victims suffering from several stab wounds.First responders rushed them to Kaweah Health for treatment and both people are expected to survive their injuries.Police are now reviewing surveillance footage and asking anyone who may have been at the bar at the time of the attack to contact them.