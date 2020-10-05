2020 election: Voting information, drop box locations for Fresno County residents

The Fresno County Elections Office sent out ballots over the weekend for voters to begin casting their votes.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Be on the lookout as mail-in ballots are being delivered to Fresno County residents' mailboxes ahead of the 2020 elections.

The Fresno County Elections Office sent out ballots over the weekend, and they are expected to be delivered soon. The office opened Monday to help with all in-person voting questions and issues.

Fresno County Clerk Brandi Orth suggests those with concerns about their ballot being counted on time use the county-run drop boxes. You can track your ballot online through the state's 'Where's My Ballot?' service.

Fresno County residents can drop off completed ballots with no postage necessary at several locations. The drop-off box program has been expanded, with more than 60 locations around the county.

Those who wish to vote in person can do so starting October 31. The centers will be open through Election Day on November 3.

Plexiglas will keep distance between people while casting their votes. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available.

For more information on no-contact voting or to check to see if you're registered to vote, click here.

Anyone with any questions can call 559-600-VOTE or 559-600-8683.

