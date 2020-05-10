Fresno Police launches investigation into Waffle Shop incident involving officer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police has launched an investigation into an incident at a northwest Fresno breakfast restaurant on Sunday morning in which an officer was involved.Waffle Shop, located on N. Brawley Avenue and W. Figarden Drive, has been in the news recently for defying Fresno's 'shelter in place' order and opening last week, despite receiving a warning and a fine from the city.On Sunday morning, police officers were dispatched to assist Code Enforcement Officers from the City of Fresno Attorney's Office with issuing a citation to the restaurant's owner.In video sent to us by a bystander, people can be seen standing in front of the entrance of the restaurant barring the way of the officers. One police officer then tries to move a man to the side to enter, and when he refuses to move, the officer handcuffs the man.A Fresno police sergeant told Action News the officer was shoved while trying to enter the restaurant, and body camera footage would show that.However, that footage of the incident has not yet been released yet as it is still being reviewed by the police chief.Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall said in a statement on Sunday afternoon: "I am concerned over the manner in which this incident was handled as it doesn't appear to be consistent with our Department's policy concerning demonstrations or the directions I have given officers via a Chief's memorandum for handling enforcement of the Emergency Order."The City of Fresno said the man who was put in handcuffs was detained and then released.Fresno Mayor Lee Brand released the following statement: