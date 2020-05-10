Fresno Police launches investigation into Waffle Shop incident involving officer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police has launched an investigation into an incident at a northwest Fresno breakfast restaurant on Sunday morning in which an officer was involved.
Waffle Shop, located on N. Brawley Avenue and W. Figarden Drive, has been in the news recently for defying Fresno's 'shelter in place' order and opening last week, despite receiving a warning and a fine from the city.
RELATED: Fresno restaurant fined $1,000 for opening doors after receiving warning from city
On Sunday morning, police officers were dispatched to assist Code Enforcement Officers from the City of Fresno Attorney's Office with issuing a citation to the restaurant's owner.
In video sent to us by a bystander, people can be seen standing in front of the entrance of the restaurant barring the way of the officers. One police officer then tries to move a man to the side to enter, and when he refuses to move, the officer handcuffs the man.
A Fresno police sergeant told Action News the officer was shoved while trying to enter the restaurant, and body camera footage would show that.
However, that footage of the incident has not yet been released yet as it is still being reviewed by the police chief.
Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall said in a statement on Sunday afternoon: "I am concerned over the manner in which this incident was handled as it doesn't appear to be consistent with our Department's policy concerning demonstrations or the directions I have given officers via a Chief's memorandum for handling enforcement of the Emergency Order."
The City of Fresno said the man who was put in handcuffs was detained and then released.
Fresno Mayor Lee Brand released the following statement:
"This was an unfortunate incident and we are committed to making sure it won't happen again. I want everyone to know that I fully understand the financial hardship of every small business in Fresno and we are doing everything we can to help them, including a plan to safely restart our local economy. In the meantime, I cannot stress enough to the people of Fresno that following these temporary rules like social distancing and wearing masks are absolutely the best way to get back to normal. Let's all take a deep breath and then commit to work together to bring our local and state partners in line with our plans to get our people back to work."
Fresno Police launches investigation into Waffle Shop incident involving officer
A Fresno police sergeant told Action News the officer was shoved while trying to enter the restaurant, and body camera footage would show that. However, that footage is still being reviewed.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News