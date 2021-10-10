Infertility community comes together for Walk of Hope in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of people gathered in Clovis on Saturday morning for the Walk of Hope, an event raising support and awareness for those facing infertility.Coleen Contreras and her husband know the challenges of infertility first hand."My husband and I have been trying for seven years and we had an IVF in April but we're still going to try," says Colleen.It's events like this one that remind her she's not alone.Organized by Women's Specialty and Fertility Center Home in Clovis, the Walk of Hope raised money for Resolve, a national nonprofit organization working with the infertility community."This walk is super personal for a lot of us but it's also to bring awareness so they're not living in silence or shame," says co-chair Jen Richman.Thanks to several sponsors and over 70 signups, they were able to raise over $25,000."My hope is that they walk away from this feeling inspired and encouraged, that they're not alone, ready to advocate for other patients, understanding that there are people out there that are their neighbors," says Richman.