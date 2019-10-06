Drunk Florida man chokes Walmart cashier in chilling attack caught on video

By ABC7.com staff
STUART, Fla. -- A cashier is recovering after a chilling attack at a Walmart in Stuart, Florida.

Surveillance video shows the attacker, identified as Peter McGuaghran, walk around the bagging area and push the cashier against the counter. McGuaghran is then seen on the surveillance video choking the victim without provocation.

Her screams alerted security, who were able to detain McGuaghran until police arrived. When police arrived on scene McGuaghran attempted to kick and head-butt officers.

The motive of the attack is unknown, but McGuaghran was extremely intoxicated according to the police.

He is charged with battery, resisting arrest without violence, assault on a law enforcement officer, and battery on a law enforcement officer. He was being held on $11,500 bail at the Martin County Jail.

The victim was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
