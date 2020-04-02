Business

Disney to furlough some employees starting April 19

The Walt Disney Co. plans to furlough "non-essential" employees beginning April 19.

Disneyland has already been closed for weeks now. And with cruise lines, retail stores and movie theaters also closed, the coronavirus pandemic has had devastating impact on business.

Disney says it has been giving employees full pay and benefits and that will continue until April 18.

All impacted workers will remain Disney employees through the duration of the furlough period.

They will receive full healthcare benefits.

The company declined to say how many employees the furlough effects.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfurloughseconomydisneycoronavirusdisneyland
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News