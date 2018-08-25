HURRICANE

Warnings dropped as Tropical Storm Lane turns away from Hawaii

EMBED </>More Videos

The National Weather Service has dropped all warnings for tropical storm Lane, saying it is now moving away from Hawaii.

LAHAINA, Hawaii --
The National Weather Service has dropped all warnings for tropical storm Lane, saying it is now moving away from Hawaii.

The weather service said Saturday the storm has turned west, reducing the threat to the state.

RELATED: Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm

Lane had been a Category 5 hurricane just a few days ago but has been steadily weakening as it neared the islands.

The storm currently is packing winds with gusts up to 50 mph, but those are expected to weaken over the next two days as Lane moves west in the Pacific Ocean.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii
For more stories, photos, and video on hurricanes, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hurricanewildfirewindbrush fireu.s. & worldfireHawaii
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
HURRICANE
Hurricane Florence death toll now at 39 in North Carolina
The difference between hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons
Triangle nonprofit reunites owner with dogs affected by Hurricane Florence
Dead fish strewn across NC interstate after Florence flood recedes
Michael Jordan donating $2M to Florence relief efforts
More hurricane
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News