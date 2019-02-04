Water main break causes flooding in northwest Fresno, traffic disrupted

This is the second break in a week in the same area.

In northwest Fresno, city employees are working into the daylight trying to fix a water main break.

It happened near Herndon and Polk just after 10 p.m. on Sunday night.



Workers tell us the break is on Polk Avenue between Herndon and southbound Palo Alto.

Water could be seen in one area bubbling up to the surface.

No word on whether the break is affecting homes in the area, or if homes are still getting water from a different part of Fresno's pipeline.

Cars are surrounded by water in the area.

Another happened about a mile away on Herndon and Riverside last Monday morning.

No word on when the current break on Palo Alto near Herndon will be fixed.
