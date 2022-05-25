State Water Resources Control Board adopts emergency regulation on water conservation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California has faced a severe drought for three years, with the driest three-month stretch recorded this year.Governor Gavin Newsom asked people to voluntarily reduce water use by 15% in July of 2021, but data shows the state failed to meet that goal.In March of this year, Newsom issued an Executive Order for the State Water Resources Control Board to adopt rules that would ban the watering of decorative grass, which is also referred to as nonfunctional grass.The board met Tuesday for about six hours.The motion requires urban water suppliers to submit reports showing how they plan to decrease water use and define nonfunctional turf bans, so it's clear for communities.Several water agencies took part in the board meeting voicing their concerns.Some adjustments were made to the regulations.For example, water customers are still allowed to water their decorative grass, if they are able to show that it's drought tolerant.State leaders say these actions are needed to ensure the conserving and preservation of the current water supply.