plane crash

"We lost the engine," pilot says as plane splashes down in Pennsylvania river

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Federal authorities are investigating after a plane crashed into a Pennsylvania river.

The plane went down in the Susquehanna River near Harrisburg on Friday evening.

"Harrisburg Tower. 85 Kilo. We lost the engine. We're not going to make it," the pilot is heard to say on an air traffic control transmission.

The Piper aircraft went down near the infamous Three Mile Island nuclear power plant.

"Aircraft is in the river," an emergency dispatcher is heard to say.

"I'll let them know you're getting out of water. If you can make it to shore, try to as best you can," the dispatcher said.

EMBED More News Videos

The Piper PA-46 lost engine power as reported during Action News at 11 on October 4, 2019.



Instead, a nearby boater pulled the two onboard to safety.

"I beat river rescue out there and I made sure they were fine. I got the lady on the boat, she was shaken up, sobbing," said Jonathan Witman.

Video and photos from the scene show the nose of the aircraft submerged in the shallow water and water covering the plane's wings.

"It's rather shallow. I believe it's hung up on the rocks," said Tim Edwards, Executive Director of The Susquehanna Area Regional Airport Authority.

The pilot and the passenger escaped without serious injury.

The crash was reminiscent of the "Miracle on the Hudson" 10 years ago when Captain Sully Sullenberger landed his Airbus A-320 into Hudson River after the airliners hit a flock of geese. Sullenberger's actions saved the lives of all 155 people on board the U.S. Airways flight.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvania newsriverplane crash
Copyright © 2019 ABC, Inc.
PLANE CRASH
Plane crashes onto Highway 99, pilot has minor injuries
Small plane crashes into vehicle on Maryland highway
2 dead, 3 injured in plane crash near Las Vegas
Journalist killed on the job in New Orleans plane crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Visalia sexual predator named suspect in Debbie Dorian murder case
US government opens California land to oil, gas drilling
DNA technology helped authorities catch Nickey Stane
Accused sexual predator who terrorized Visalia women 20 years ago appears in court
Clovis woman dies in car crash after falling off motorcycle
Two drunk drivers, two crashes shut down Highway 41 in Fresno
Macy's hiring 80,000 employees for holiday season
Show More
Ways to enjoy the Big Fresno Fair for cheap
8-year-old child killed in crash in Reedley
Woman arrested after deputies find 24 pipe bombs in her home
Kansas apologizes for risque Snoop Dogg show at hoops event
Teacher on leave for 'rifle' comments about Greta Thunberg
More TOP STORIES News